Congress is celebrating 'Farmers' Rights Day' today, Rahul appeals to people to join

New Delhi: Today is the 51st day of the peasant movement on the borders of Delhi. Today, Congress is celebrating 'Farmers' Rights Day' against agricultural laws. All the state units of the Congress Party are going to encircle the LG homes in the Raj Bhavan and Union Territories in their states. At the same time, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is going to hit the streets today in support of farmers.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Twitter, urging people to join this satyagraha, anna data of the country are doing satyagraha against the arrogant Modi government for their rights. Today, the whole of India is raising its voice against the atrocities on farmers and rising prices of petrol and diesel. You too join and become a part of this Satyagraha.

According to a party leader, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders will join the protests in Delhi organized by the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. He said party workers have been asked to gather in the Chandgi Ram Arena from where a march will go towards LG's house and Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders of the party will lead the march.