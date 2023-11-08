Congress leader Pawan Bansal appears before ED in National Herald case

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Pawan Bansal on Wednesday once again appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged National Herald case.

Bansal arrived at the ED headquarters around 12.40 a.m. and directly went inside.

The ED had questioned Bansal for several hours on Tuesday in connection with the case.

The ED filed a case of money laundering against the Congress leaders for alleged money laundering two years ago after a trial court in Delhi took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe carried out based on a complaint filed by former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Following the registration of the case, the ED last year for the first time questioned the Gandhi family members -- Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who are majority shareholders of the Young Indian Private Limited (YIL).

On previous occasions, the ED had also questioned Mallikarjun Kharge, Bansal and several others.