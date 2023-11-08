Live
- I will win with a majority of 50,000 in Secunderabad, Congress candidate Adam
- K’taka CM announces Rs 15 lakh compensation for family of elephant attack victim
- Delhi HC refuses to entertain petition challenging Chhath Puja ban
- OpenAI to launch a ChatGPT Store - a Play Store for AI Chatbots
- Spinny’s losses swell to Rs 820 cr in FY23, revenue surges 30X
- BRS has candidates with money, Cong has candidates with votes: Revanth
- Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president for third time
- OP Jindal Global University collaborates with 15 leading universities of the world in 10 countries
- AP High Court adjourns Naidu's bail plea in Sand policy case to November 22
- Instagram will soon allow users to disable read receipts in DMs
Congress leader Pawan Bansal appears before ED in National Herald case
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Pawan Bansal on Wednesday once again appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged National Herald case.
Bansal arrived at the ED headquarters around 12.40 a.m. and directly went inside.
The ED had questioned Bansal for several hours on Tuesday in connection with the case.
The ED filed a case of money laundering against the Congress leaders for alleged money laundering two years ago after a trial court in Delhi took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe carried out based on a complaint filed by former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.
Following the registration of the case, the ED last year for the first time questioned the Gandhi family members -- Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who are majority shareholders of the Young Indian Private Limited (YIL).
On previous occasions, the ED had also questioned Mallikarjun Kharge, Bansal and several others.