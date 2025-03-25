Congress MLA in J&K protests over civilian killings in Palestine

Congress MLA, Irfan Hafiz Lone on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Assembly demanding an end to the violence against innocent civilians in Palestine.

Lone carried a placard which read, "Innocent killings in Palestine are a murder of humanity".

Lone represents the Wagoora-Kreeri constituency of Baramulla district in the 90-member J&K Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “I have said this before, and I stand by it, innocent killings are a murder of humanity.

“What we are witnessing in Palestine, where innocent children are being killed is nothing short of that. Our country has always stood against such killings, and this must stop.

“We want our country and the entire World to unite in an effort to end the killings of innocent people, wherever it may be. We do not take any pleasure in the violence happening there. My stand is clear, I am solely advocating for an end to the killings of innocent children, women, and civilians in Palestine. Beyond that, I firmly believe that the killing of innocent people is a crime against humanity.”

Lone is one of the six Congress MLAs, who won the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

Congress and the National Conference (NC) fought those elections in alliance. The NC did not field any candidate against Congress candidates during the 2024 Assembly elections except in Banihal and Nagrota constituencies, where the two parties engaged in a friendly contest.

The NC won 42 Assembly seats, BJP 29, Congress six, PDP three, CPI(M) one, Peoples Conference (PC) one, Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) one and AAP one. Six seats were won by Independent candidates. Congress, CPI(M) and AAP supported the NC government from the outside while five of six Independent candidates later joined the NC.

The BJP won all its 29 seats from the Jammu division. The party did not win a single seat in the Valley.

Some prominent politicians who seem as closely associated with the BJP also lost in the Valley although they fought the elections as non-BJP candidates.



