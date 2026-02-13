CM Revanth meets Union ministers, seeks nod for new projects

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was on Thursday busy meeting union ministers and seeking their speedier approval to take up Musi rejuvenation project, new railway lines and airport works. The Chief Minister met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu in Delhi.

During the meetings, the Chief Minister extended an invitation to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Gandhi Sarovar Project to be held towards February end and urged him to transfer 100 acres for the Musi rejuvenation project.

In the meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Revanth Reddy requested him to take up the Krishna-Vikarabad railway line completely with central funds. Revanth Reddy informed the Union Minister that limestone deposits have been identified in Tekalkode on this route and efforts are being made to develop it as a hub for cement and textile manufacturing industries. He explained to him the government’s plans to develop Tekalkode and Daulatabad in Kodangal Assembly constituency from where he was elected, as industrial zones in view of the Krishna region being close to several cement industries in Karnataka.

The Chief Minister also informed Ashwini Vaishnaw that 500 acres of land will be allotted near Shamshabad Airport for the proposed Hyderabad-Chennai (778 km), Hyderabad-Bengaluru (586 km), and Hyderabad-Pune (556 km) high-speed rail corridors. The CM suggested that high-speed rail routes should be started from Shamshabad, where the international airport is located. It was proposed that the Hyderabad-Chennai high-speed corridor passes through Amaravati and a rail route should be sanctioned from there to Bandar Port. The Chief Minister explained that this would speed up the movement of goods from the dry port to the Bandar Port. Shamshabad will become a tri–junction if the Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Pune high-speed corridors are developed near the international airport, the Chief Minister said, requesting the Railway Minister to immediately start land acquisition for these three corridors and start work. The Union Minister responded positively to the requests of the Chief Minister and assured that the work will start.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu was requested to build Mamnoor Airport at Telangana's second largest city Warangal with international standards expeditiously. Revanth Reddy also requested the Union Minister to develop cargo services as well as maintenance and overhaul repair (MOR) facilities at the airport. The pending approval for Adilabad airport was discussed in the meeting. The Chief Minister said that the government is ready to provide additional 249.82 acres required for the establishment of the airport. The Union Minister assured the Chief Minister that he would send Airport Authority of India officials to the area to take necessary steps for the commencement of the Mamnoor Airport works.