Congress MLAs arrive at MP Assembly with tea kettles and garland of liquor bottles

Bhopal: The Opposition Congress in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh continued its protests at the state Assembly premises on the third day of the winter session on Wednesday. Congress legislators arrived at the Assembly carrying tea kettles, alleging the BJP government's failure to deliver on its promise of creating two lakh jobs annually.

"We have brought tea kettles to symbolize the plight of Madhya Pradesh's youth, who are being forced to open tea stalls under the BJP's governance. During the elections, the BJP promised to provide two lakh jobs every year, but it has failed to fulfill its commitment," said Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar.

Adding to the protest, Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar from Tarana constituency in Ujjain arrived at the Assembly wearing a garland made of liquor bottles. Security personnel stopped him from entering the House until he removed the garland. Parmar stated that he intended to wear the garland inside the House to highlight the alleged liquor scam in Madhya Pradesh.

Parmar raised the issue during an 'attention motion' in the Assembly on Tuesday, alleging irregularities in the state's liquor policy. He claimed the scam could amount to Rs 5,000 crore and demanded a thorough investigation.

Minister Vishwas Sarang objected to Congress' demonstration with liquor bottles and said that he would speak to the Speaker for action against the Congress MLAs.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar initiated discussions on the supplementary budget presented on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented the first supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, amounting to Rs 22,460 crore. Of this, Rs 13,130 crore has been allocated under the revenue head and Rs 9,329 crore under the capital head. Funds have been earmarked for various developmental initiatives across departments.