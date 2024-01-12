Congress Moves The location Of The "Bharat Nyay Yatra" From Manipur Due To Government Constraints

On Friday, the Congress party announced a change in the venue for Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' march in Manipur. Initially planned to start from Imphal's Hapta Kangjeibung, the yatra will now commence from Khongjom village in Thoubal district on January 14.

Former Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi accused the ruling government of employing tactics to delay the yatra. He claimed that the state's Home department, despite a security approval request on January 2, did not provide clear directions.

AICC Manipur in-charge Girish Chodankar mentioned that the state government appears 'nervous' and 'scared' of Rahul Gandhi. After initially denying ground clearance, the government granted permission on January 10 with certain conditions, including a limited number of participants and pre-registration of names.

Chodankar criticized the Home Department for inconsistent notifications on the allowed number of participants. Rahul Gandhi aims to cover over 6,700 kilometers in 66 days, passing through 110 districts, with the yatra concluding in Mumbai on March 20.

Chodankar urged Chief Minister Biren Singh to prioritize Manipur over party politics and use the yatra for peace in the violence-affected state. He emphasized that the yatra is not political but a walk for peace and justice for all of India. O Ibobi echoed these sentiments, inviting people from all political affiliations to join the rally for peace and justice.