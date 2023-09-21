  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Congress MPs moves amendments to Women's Reservation Bill, demand immediate implementation and OBC quota

Congress MPs moves amendments to Womens Reservation Bill, demand immediate implementation and OBC quota
x
Highlights

Amid the government’s stand to implement the Women’s Reservation Bill after a census and a delimitation process, several Congress leaders on Thursday moved amendments for OBC reservation for women within the 33 per cent quota and for immediate implementation of the provisions in the present set of seats.

New Delhi: Amid the government’s stand to implement the Women’s Reservation Bill after a census and a delimitation process, several Congress leaders on Thursday moved amendments for OBC reservation for women within the 33 per cent quota and for immediate implementation of the provisions in the present set of seats.

Congress sources said that party MPs Syed Naseer Hussain, Neeraj Dangi, Amee Yajnik, Ranjeet Ranjan, Rajani Patil, Phulo Devi Netam, Rajmani Patel, Jebi Mather, L. Hanumanthaiah have moved amendments for OBC reservation for women within 33 per cent reservation.

They said that they have demanded for immediate implementation of women reservation in the present set up of seats.

The historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or the women's reservation bill on Wednesday was passed by Lok Sabha after the culmination of a day-long discussion, by a overwhelming 454 votes, with two members voting against it.

The bill grants 33 per cent seats to women in the lower house and state legislative assemblies. The Bill was moved in Rajya Sabha on Thursday for its passage.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X