Congress MPs moves amendments to Women's Reservation Bill, demand immediate implementation and OBC quota
New Delhi: Amid the government’s stand to implement the Women’s Reservation Bill after a census and a delimitation process, several Congress leaders on Thursday moved amendments for OBC reservation for women within the 33 per cent quota and for immediate implementation of the provisions in the present set of seats.
Congress sources said that party MPs Syed Naseer Hussain, Neeraj Dangi, Amee Yajnik, Ranjeet Ranjan, Rajani Patil, Phulo Devi Netam, Rajmani Patel, Jebi Mather, L. Hanumanthaiah have moved amendments for OBC reservation for women within 33 per cent reservation.
They said that they have demanded for immediate implementation of women reservation in the present set up of seats.
The historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or the women's reservation bill on Wednesday was passed by Lok Sabha after the culmination of a day-long discussion, by a overwhelming 454 votes, with two members voting against it.
The bill grants 33 per cent seats to women in the lower house and state legislative assemblies. The Bill was moved in Rajya Sabha on Thursday for its passage.