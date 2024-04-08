Live
- Congress, NC finalise seat sharing in J&K & Ladakh for Lok Sabha polls
- IP University extends last date for online applications till April 15
- Govt bonds worth Rs 30,000 crore to come up for auction on April 12
- Former UAE batter Usman Khan in contention for place in Pakistan squad despite ban
- Andhra Pradesh tops in social security pensions: Jagan
- At $24.5 billion, India witnesses resurgence in deals in Q1: Report
- Chennai Police bans drones, UAVs during PM Modi’s visit to T Nagar
- REC loans for green projects record 6-fold jump to Rs 1.37 lakh crore
- Tata Tea Chakra Gold Hosts Grand Finale Of Suvarna Avakasham Contest With Rashmika Mandanna
- Tirumala decked up for Ugadi
Just In
Congress, NC finalise seat sharing in J&K & Ladakh for Lok Sabha polls
The Congress and the National Conference (NC) on Monday finalised a seat-sharing agreement for Lok Sabha elections in J&K & Ladakh.
Srinagar: The Congress and the National Conference (NC) on Monday finalised a seat-sharing agreement for Lok Sabha elections in J&K & Ladakh.
As per the terms of the alliance, each party will field three candidates each in J&K and Ladakh.
NC Vice President, Omar Abdullah said the Congress would contest the Udhampur, Jammu, and Ladakh Lok Sabha seats while the NC would field candidates in Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar, and Baramulla.
"I want to formally announce that the National Conference and Congress will jointly contest the elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with three candidates for each of the two parties. The NC will support Congress candidates in Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh seats. The INDIA bloc will contest the polls to help fulfil the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and truly represent them in Parliament," he said.
The seat-sharing agreement was finalised after consultations between the Congress and NC leaders.
Congress seat-sharing committee member Salman Khurshid was also present during the joint press conference held in Delhi.
Asked whether the PDP was still a part of the INDIA bloc, Khurshid said: "PDP is in our alliance. Seat adjustment is one part of the alliance and an overall alliance is a different issue. “Since Jammu and Kashmir is small in area, there is not much scope for seat adjustment despite our best efforts."
The PDP has fielded its chief Mehbooba Mufti against the NC's Mian Altaf Ahmad in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.
Khurshid said: "The National Conference already has three Lok Sabha MPs and we have decided to give them a chance."