Congress pits veteran Jaiprakash against BJP's B.Bishnoi in Adampur

New Delhi: Congress has fielded ex-MP Jaiprakash against BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi in the November 3 bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana.

The bypoll to the seat was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi quit the Haryana Assembly as a Congress MLA to join BJP.

The seat has now become a prestige issue for Bishnoi and Bhupinder Singh Hooda as Bishnoi had left the party after close Hooda aide Udaybhan was appointed state president.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that since the Assembly seat has been a Congress stronghold, its victory is certain.

"The BJP-JJP has no such achievement to showcase in Adampur bypoll. Every section is unhappy with policies and actions of the government. While children are worried about the closure of schools, the elderlies are worried about the deduction of old-age pensions. The youth are facing the brunt of unemployment and the farmers are hit by rising costs and decreasing income," he said.

The other candidate was announced for Odisha Dhamnagar seat and Baba Harekrushna Sethi given party ticket for the bypoll.