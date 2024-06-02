Congress Predicts INDIA Bloc Victory, But Exit Polls Show Strong BJP Performance

On Saturday, Congress announced that the Opposition INDIA bloc would win 295 seats, leaving the BJP-led NDA with only 235 seats. However, exit polls released later that day painted a different picture, with most suggesting the BJP-led NDA would secure over 350 seats.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge presented the INDIA bloc's expected seat count after an Opposition alliance meeting, stating, "One should not get confused by the narrative of the BJP. The INDIA bloc will win at least 295 seats. This is based on our assessment."

Despite Kharge's optimism, a compilation of five exit polls predicted the INDIA bloc would secure only 136 seats. It's important to note that exit polls can sometimes be inaccurate.

The Congress's state-wise breakdown indicated the INDIA bloc could win 40 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Contrarily, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll projected the NDA winning 64 to 67 seats, with the INDIA bloc receiving just 8 to 12 seats. The Cvoter exit poll estimated a maximum of 17 seats for the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh.

In Rajasthan, Congress expected to win seven out of 25 seats. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll supported this estimate, predicting 5 to 7 seats for the INDIA bloc. The CVoter poll suggested a maximum of four seats for the opposition.

For Maharashtra, the INDIA bloc aimed for 24 out of 48 seats. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted 16 to 20 seats for the opposition, while the CVoter survey estimated 23 to 25 seats.

In Bihar, Congress estimated the opposition would win 25 out of 40 seats. However, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted the opposition would win no more than 10 seats.

The INDIA bloc also expected to sweep all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, 20 seats in Kerala, and the lone seat in Puducherry. Yet, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll suggested the NDA would win 2 to 4 seats in Tamil Nadu and 2 to 3 seats in Kerala.

In West Bengal, Congress estimated 24 out of 42 seats for the INDIA bloc. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll forecasted the BJP winning 26 to 31 seats, with the TMC getting 11 to 14 seats and the CPM and Congress securing at most two seats.

For Punjab and Chandigarh, Congress expected to win all 13 seats. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted 7 to 9 seats for Congress and up to two seats for AAP, with the BJP winning 2 to 4 seats.

In Delhi, Congress anticipated winning four out of seven seats. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll projected a near-sweep for the BJP, with the AAP-Congress alliance securing at best one seat.

In Chhattisgarh, Congress estimated five out of 11 seats. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted a BJP sweep, with Congress winning at most one seat.

In Jharkhand, Congress expected at least 10 out of 14 seats. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll suggested the BJP would win 8 to 10 seats, with the INDIA bloc securing 4 to 6 seats.

For Madhya Pradesh, Congress estimated winning seven out of 29 seats. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted the BJP winning 28 to 29 seats.

In Haryana, Congress expected seven out of 10 seats. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted up to four seats for the INDIA bloc and up to eight for the BJP, with Chanakya exit poll agreeing.



Congress predicted 15 to 16 out of 28 seats in Karnataka. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll suggested the INDIA bloc would win 3 to 5 seats, with the NDA securing 23 to 25 seats.



The top five exit polls predicted 96 to 182 seats for the Opposition INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The actual outcome will be revealed on June 4 when the EVM results are announced.

