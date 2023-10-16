Live
Just In
Congress president Kharge in poll-bound Rajasthan today
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to address a gathering in Baran district of poll-bound Rajasthan on Monday.
According to party sources, he will speak on the ERCP -- a major issue for the November 25 Assembly polls.
The party shall be launching a massive public awareness campaign on ERCP across the state, they said, adding the idea is to corner the central government on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) issue.
For long, the party leaders have been demanding a national status to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) project.
In fact, they have put up the demand several times when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state.
Now, they have decided to launch an awareness campaign on the same, said senior leaders.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state in charge Sukhjnder Randhawa, state president Govind Singh Dotasra among others are expected to be present on the occasion.