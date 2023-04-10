Congress Raised Question If Educational Qualifications Can Be A Political Issue

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, questioned on Sunday whether a person's educational qualification can be a political issue in the nation at a time when the nation is dealing with unemployment, law and order issues, and inflation. The remark was made in response to rumours started by his most recent remarks on Adani.

The Aam Aadmi Party raised the matter, and jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia penned a letter from Tihar arguing that the nation needs an educated individual in the position of prime minister. A 2016 decision by the central information commissioner requesting that information be disclosed to AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding Modi's academic credentials under the Right to Information Act was overturned by the Gujarat High Court.

Replyting to such Sharad Pawar's statement, BJP spokesperson asked to focus and obey Gujarat HC and their own ally. He also remarked Arvind Kejrival and Manish Sisodia as corrupted.