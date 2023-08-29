Congress reacts to central government's reduction in LPG price by Rs 200

New Delhi: The central government is seen as taking action on inflation. The government has reduced the price of cooking gas cylinders (LPG) by Rs 200. This benefit will be extended to all beneficiaries who own household LPG cylinders. At the same time, as a result of the government's decision, recipients of the Ujjwala system will now receive a total subsidy of Rs 400.

Under the scheme, the beneficiaries already get a subsidy of Rs. 200. The scheme will benefit around 10 crore people. Following the government's decision, Ujjwala Yojana recipients would now receive one LPG cylinder for Rs. 703. In addition, the government will provide additional LPG connections to 75 lakh families through the Ujjwala scheme. With this, the total number of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries will be 10.35 crore. In Delhi, a domestic cylinder costs Rs 1,103 at the moment. This policy was regarded as a game changer in the BJP's landslide victory in the 2019 elections, and it is predicted to benefit the Modi government once again.

On this, the Congress has mocked the central government by linking it to the elections. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated on social media that when the number of votes decreased, electoral gifts began to be delivered! The ruthless Modi government, which has plundered the people's hard-earned money, is now feigning sympathy for mothers and sisters. Kharge went on to say, "For nine and a half years, they destroyed the lives of the common man by selling LPG cylinders worth Rs 400 for Rs 1100; why didn't anyone remember the gift of affection? The BJP government should understand that handing out "electoral lollipops" after tormenting 140 crore Indians for nine and a half years will not work. Your ten-year sins will not be washed away.

Kharge stated that in order to combat the BJP's backbreaking inflation, the Congress party will provide only Rs. 500 cylinders to the poor in various states for the first time. Many states, including Rajasthan, have already implemented it. The Modi government should understand that a Rs. 200 subsidy will not quell the rage of the country's worried citizens in 2024. He further said that the fear of the opposition alliance INDIA is good for Modi ji! The public has made its decision. The best way to beat inflation is to show the exit door to the BJP.

The Central Government launched the "Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana" on May 1, 2016. This scheme is an attempt to make the dream of smokeless rural India a reality. According to government data, 88 percent of poor families received refills under the Ujjwala scheme in 2022–23. Beneficiaries taking refills have increased from 3 crore in 2017-18 to 6 crore in 2018-19, 6.5 crore in 2019-20, 8 crore in 2020-21, 8.05 crore in 2021-22, and 8.41 crore in 2022–23. The total refills taken by the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana have increased from 16 crore in 2018–19 to 35 crore in 2022–23.