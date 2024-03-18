Live
- Eknath Shinde terms INDIA bloc's Mumbai rally as 'flop show'
- Scheffler overcomes pain in the neck to defend Players title as Theegala record top-10 finish
- Russia to scrap contracts of Nepalese nationals who joined Russian Army: Deputy Nepal PM
- CMFRI launches mobile App to encourage citizen science initiative in marine fisheries research
- Online Chikitsa Mitra’s free health camp benefits over 100 rural women
- Holi 2024: Why Flintstone Is Used For Holika Dahan In Ujjain’s Singhpur
- PM Modi launches scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over 'Shakti' remark
- Over 60,000 cops, 145 CAPF companies to man security during LS polls in Telangana: CEO Vikas Raj
- COMEDK - Karnataka's Premier Engineering Entrance Exam Opens Applications
- Nara Lokesh vows to make Mangalagiri a care of address for development, if voted TDP to power
Just In
Congress seals seat-sharing pact with Stalin, to contest nine seats in TN
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Monday signed a seat-sharing pact with Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K. Selvaperunthagai for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections at the DMK headquarters here.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Monday signed a seat-sharing pact with Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K. Selvaperunthagai for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections at the DMK headquarters here.
As per the agreement, the Congress will contest nine seats from the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, the same it had contested in the 2019 general elections in an alliance with the DMK.
The nine seats are -- Tiruvallur, Myladuthurai, Sivaganga, Cudallore, Karur, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Krishnagiri, and Kanniyakumari.
The Congress compromised Arani, Tiruchi, and Theni seats for Cuddalore, Tirunelveli, and Myladuthurai this time.
The Congress will also contest the polls from the single seat in Puducherry Union Territory.
With the Congress' seats announced, the DMK will soon declare the seats it wishes to contest.