Congress seals seat-sharing pact with Stalin, to contest nine seats in TN

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Monday signed a seat-sharing pact with Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K. Selvaperunthagai for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections at the DMK headquarters here.

As per the agreement, the Congress will contest nine seats from the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, the same it had contested in the 2019 general elections in an alliance with the DMK.

The nine seats are -- Tiruvallur, Myladuthurai, Sivaganga, Cudallore, Karur, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Krishnagiri, and Kanniyakumari.

The Congress compromised Arani, Tiruchi, and Theni seats for Cuddalore, Tirunelveli, and Myladuthurai this time.

The Congress will also contest the polls from the single seat in Puducherry Union Territory.

With the Congress' seats announced, the DMK will soon declare the seats it wishes to contest.

