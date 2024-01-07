Congress slams Chandrasekhar, says Goa known for communal harmony

Panaji: Congress in charge of four North East Girish Chodankar on Sunday slammed Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar for his remarks that Congress uses “divide and rule” policy, saying that Goa is known for communal harmony.

“Goa is known for communal harmony. We (Hindu and minorities) stay together in Goa. BJP leaders should stop playing politics over these issues as people will not fall prey to their tactics,” Chodankar said.

He said that Goans have understood the fake love of BJP leaders towards ‘Hindutva’ on the day when they ‘bought’ Congress MLAs.

Earlier, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said that Congress is using ‘divide and rule’ policy and that Congress has no place in Goa.

“They have no capabilities to work for the nation. They have only one political tactic that is divide and rule,” Chandrasekhar had said.

Reacting to his remarks, Chodankar said that BJP is baffled to see increasing support to the Congress.

“BJP is instigating people to fight against minorities in the name of religion. If BJP really wanted communal harmony to remain intact in the country, then Manipur would have not suffered. People of Manipur had to lose their lives and their properties were damaged as the ‘double engine’ government failed to control the situation,” Chodankar said.

He said that it is ironic that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spends crores on his foreign countries visit failed to visit Manipur.

Chodankar said that Chandrasekhar should check the debt of Goa and then speak about the progress the coastal state has made.

“Fearing that they may lose upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP is spreading false narratives. BJP has miserably failed to provide safety to the women, employment to youths, control inflation and help our farmers,” he said.

He said that Goa is also reeling in similar issues and the farmers from Bahujan Samaj are in pain as the lone sugar factory of Goa was closed four years ago.

“This is an example of how BJP has displayed the fake numbers of development,” Chodankar said.

He said that Goans are aware of how BJP government has done corruption in Kala Academy renovation, national games, by conversion of lands, corruption in Public Distribution System and jobs for sale.