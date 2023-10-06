Live
Congress slams PM Modi over China issue
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of China, asking who is “controlled by foreign powers” and claimed that he met President Xi Jinping 20 times and gave a clean chit on cross-border transgressions and also allowed PM Cares Fund to take crores of donations from Chinese companies.
“Mr Modi has met Xi 20 times, including sitting on a jhoola with him. Mr Modi gave the Chinese a clean chit publicly on the issue of border transgressions on June 19, 2020. Mr Modi allowed PM Cares Fund to take crores of donations from Chinese companies,” Congress General Secretary Communications incharge Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.
“Mr. Modi’s BFF has a Chinese national undertaking money laundering and round-tripping of funds. So who is really controlled by foreign powers,” the Rajya Sabha MO asked.
He also attached a video of the meetings between Modi and Xi and of the swing along the Sabarmati riverfront.
The Congress has been critical of the BJP government over the China issue. The party has on many occasions targeted the government and the Prime Minister over the handling of the border issue with China and Chinese transgressions at the border and giving a clean chit to them in June 2020.