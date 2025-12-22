Congress, SP hit out at Uttarakhand CM over mandatory recitation of Bhagavad Gita in schools

New Delhi: After Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that his government has made the recitation of verses from the Bhagavad Gita mandatory in schools across the state, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party on Monday criticised the move, calling it inappropriate and against the secular spirit of the Constitution.

Reacting to the announcement, Congress spokesperson Udit Raj told IANS that forcing students to recite religious texts in schools was wrong.

“India has a secular Constitution. Tomorrow, there could be demands to teach the Quran or Buddhist Panchsheel as well. If someone wants to read the Gita privately, they are free to do so, but it should not be made a compulsory part of school education,” he said.

Udit Raj further argued that such steps could affect the quality of education and were unfair to students from diverse backgrounds.

“Government funds come from everyone — Muslims, Dalits, the poor, Ambedkarites, Buddhists and others. No single religion should be promoted using public money. Students should not be forced to follow religious practices. Once they turn 18, they can choose what religious texts they want to study,” he added.

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai also opposed the move, stating that while religious texts may have philosophical value, imposing them on children was not advisable.

“Religious books can be taught for knowledge, but they should not be forced upon students. It is not right to impose such things on children,” Rai said.

Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal, reacting to the issue, said that education policies differ from state to state.

“Each state has its own policies. Just because something is being implemented in one state does not mean it should be followed elsewhere,” he told IANS.

Earlier on Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the recitation of verses from the Bhagavad Gita would be mandatory in schools across the state. The initiative, according to the state government, aims to connect students with Indian culture, moral values and the philosophy of life, contributing to their overall development.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Dhami said, “Our government has made the recitation of verses from the Gita mandatory in schools. This initiative is paving the way for the all-round development of students by connecting them with Indian culture, moral values and the philosophy of life.”

The Chief Minister also used the occasion to highlight Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage, sharing a post about the historic Kattarmal Sun Temple in Almora district, describing it as a symbol of the rich architectural and devotional legacy of the Katyuri era.