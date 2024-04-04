Live
Just In
Congress Spokesperson Gourav Vallabh Resigns, Criticizing Party's Direction Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls
- Congress party faces a setback as national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh resigns, citing the party's directionlessness and refusal to raise 'anti-Sanatana' slogans.
- His departure ahead of the Lok Sabha polls highlights internal dissent within the party.
In a significant setback for the Congress party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Gourav Vallabh, the party's national spokesperson, tendered his resignation on Thursday. In a letter addressed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Vallabh expressed his dissatisfaction with the party's direction and cited several reasons for his departure.
Vallabh characterized the Congress as 'directionless' and highlighted specific grievances, including the party's stance on issues such as the caste census. He also stated his discomfort with raising what he termed as 'anti-Sanatana' slogans and voiced his refusal to criticize the wealth creators of the country.
"I do not feel comfortable with the directionless way in which the Congress party is moving forward today. I can neither raise anti-Sanatana slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country. I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of the Congress party," Vallabh wrote in his letter to Kharge.
Vallabh's resignation comes as a blow to the Congress, particularly considering his role in handling Mallikarjun Kharge's Congress president campaign. Known for his effectiveness in articulating economic issues, Vallabh has been a prominent voice within the party.
Having contested the Rajasthan assembly election from the Udaipur constituency in 2023, Vallabh faced defeat as the BJP candidate secured a comfortable win with a margin exceeding 32,000 votes. Prior to this, he made his electoral debut in 2019, contesting in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur East, where he secured over 18,000 votes and finished in third place behind then-sitting Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Saryu Roy.
The resignation of Gourav Vallabh underscores deeper rifts within the Congress party, particularly on ideological and strategic fronts, as it braces for the upcoming electoral challenges in the Lok Sabha polls.