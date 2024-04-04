Congress Spokesperson Gourav Vallabh Resigns: Impact And Background

Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh tendered his resignation on Thursday, marking a significant setback for the Congress party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. In a letter addressed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Vallabh characterized the party as 'directionless' and outlined reasons for his departure, including the absence of a caste census. He also expressed discomfort with the party's stance on certain issues, stating, "I can neither raise anti-Sanatana slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country." Vallabh's resignation from all posts and primary membership of the Congress party reflects his dissatisfaction with its current trajectory.

Vallabh, who played a crucial role in managing Mallikarjun Kharge’s Congress president campaign, was known for his effectiveness in addressing economic issues. Despite his contributions, his political journey faced setbacks, notably in the Rajasthan assembly election of 2023. Contesting from the Udaipur constituency, he faced defeat as the BJP candidate secured a comfortable win with a margin of over 32,000 votes.

Vallabh's initial foray into electoral politics began in 2019 in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur East. Despite securing over 18,000 votes, he ended up in third place behind then-sitting chief minister Raghubar Das and another candidate. Despite these challenges, Vallabh's resignation underscores broader concerns within the Congress party and highlights the complexities of navigating political landscapes.