Congress to announce candidates for MP elections after Pitru Paksha: Kamal Nath

Bhopal : The Congress will announce its candidates for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh after the `Pitru-Paksha' period, the party's state unit chief Kamal Nath said here on Tuesday.
Pitru Paksha, the period during which Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, started on September 29 and will end on October 14 this year. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already announced candidates for 136 out of 230 assembly constituencies in the state.
The Congress's list will be released after "Shraadh" (another term for Pitru Paksha), Nath told reporters. The people of Madhya Pradesh have decided to oust the BJP government, he said. The state will go to polls on November 17 while counting of votes will take place on December 3.
