Congress to see vote share rise in Chhattisgarh's southern region

New Delhi: Chattisgarh's ruling Congress is expected to gain more votes in the state's southern region in the upcoming Assembly polls at the end of this year, as per the ABP-CVoter Chhattisgarh Opinion Poll.

During the previous election, the Congress had secured a 47.4 per cent vote share, which could go up to 48.3 percent this time.

The survey also indicated that the BJP is gaining an extra 1.4 per cent vote share compared to the last election. However, the saffron party will be lagging the Congress in total vote share in the region of Chhattisgarh.

In the previous election, the BJP secured a 35.1 per cent vote share and this time, the BJP's vote share in the Southern Region of Chhattisgarh could go up to 36.5 per cent, but it will still be much lower than the Congress vote share.

Last time, other parties had secured a vote share of 17.5 per cent. But the survey suggests that this time, the vote share of other parties will fall by 2.3 per cent. It has projected that in the Southern Region , the other parties might secure a vote share of up to 15.2 per cent.