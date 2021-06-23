Top
Congress to take part in all-party meet

Ravinder Sharma, Congress chief spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir
The Congress party on Tuesday confirmed its participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s all-party meeting on Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday

New Delhi: The Congress party on Tuesday confirmed its participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's all-party meeting on Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

"Congress will participate in the scheduled meeting of all parties of Jammu and Kashmir on June 24," said Ravinder Sharma, Congress chief spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir unit.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi today, he said.

