Congress to work with better coordination

New Delhi: HP Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while addressing the function on the occasion of 138th Foundation Day of Indian National Congress at Rajeev Bhawan here , said that the State Government and Congress Party would work with better coordination to come upto the expectations and aspirations of the people of the State.



Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that he was connected with the Congress Party for the last forty years. He said that the elevation of him as Chief Minister of the State was in fact the honour of every grass root worker of the Congress Party. He said that the present State Government was committed to all-round and balanced development of the State. He said that the Congress Government in the State would give due respect and honour to the Congress workers.

Chief Minister said that almost all the Congress MLAs of the State have a strong Congress background and all were grass-root Congress workers.

He said that the State Government would give due weightage to the Congress workers. He said that there could be differences of opinion on certain issues amongst the party workers, but the ideology cannot be different.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the present State Congress Government would ensure that the people get a corruption free and responsive administration in the State. He said that the State Government was here to bring change in the system and not to enjoy power. He said that a paper leak scam was unearthed by the present State Government in the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur. He said that the State Government took a historic decision and suspended the functioning of HPSSC Hamirpur. He said that this was done to instill faith in the youth of the State in the recruiting agencies which had lost the faith of the people during the tenure of the previous BJP Government.

Member of Parliament and State Congress President Smt. Pratibha Singh also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the decision of the State Government to suspend the functioning of the State Staff Selection Commission.

MLAs Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Shri Chander Kumar, Shri Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Shri Anirudh Singh, Shri Vinod Sultanpuri, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Shri Naresh Chauhan, President State Mahila Congress Ms. Janeb Chandel, President Congress Sewa Dal Shri Anurag Sharma were present on the occasion among others.

Meanwhile, Sukhu directed the officers of the Health Department to keep strict vigil on the number of corona cases in the State and also keep the men and machinery ready to meet any possible surge in the Covid-19 cases.

Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting of Health Officers to review Covid-19 situation in the State. He said that strengthening of genome sequencing of positive case samples must also be ensured. He said that special vigil must be kept to persuade the visitors to adopt Covid-19 appropriate behaviour during their stay in the State.