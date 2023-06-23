Congress will win TS, MP, Bihar and Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi

Patna/Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the old grand party is going to win in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan elections to be held by the end of this year.



He predicted that BJP will be completely wiped out. He said that Congress will win because it is on the side of poor people. He criticised that BJP works for only two or three people. Rahul took part in the opposition meeting held in Patna. He made these comments while speaking at a meeting organised by the Congress party.

Rahul fumed that the BJP is dividing the country by spreading hatred and violence and added that Congress is spreading love and unity. He said that the opposition parties have come here with the aim of defeating the BJP and together they will defeat the BJP.

He criticised that there is an ideological war going on in the country... while the Congress party is going ahead with the ideology of 'Bharat Jodo'... BJP and RSS are going with the ideology of 'Bharat Todo'. He said that DNA of Congress party is in Bihar. On the other hand, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said that if we win in Bihar, the whole country will win.