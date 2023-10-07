Congress workers protested outside the BJP headquarters over a controversial poster of Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued two posters on Saturday that have sparked outrage in Delhi and throughout the country. Following the release of these posters, there has been a political uproar in both Delhi and across the country. Not only this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also been shown as Ravana in the BJP poster. There was a lot of outrage in Congress after this poster was released, and the party also heavily criticized it.

Following the release of the BJP poster, hundreds of leaders and workers protested at the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg, led by Delhi Congress State President Arvinder Singh Lovely. Meanwhile, the BJP released the "Hum Hain guarantee Se Mukrey" poster, which is based on the newly released film "Fukrey-3" and includes images of Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann, among others. Through the poster, the BJP has targeted everyone.

This second poster has sparked widespread outrage in the Congress party. There is a very strong reaction coming from the party leaders and workers. Its greater impact is being seen in the capital, Delhi, from where it started. As soon as the poster portraying Rahul Gandhi as Ravana was released from the BJP's official X account, it was criticized from the Congress side, and heated comments began to pour in.

The poster has infuriated the Congress, and a large number of Congress youth workers, women workers, and senior employees from various districts and places in Delhi have joined the protest. Arvind Singh Lovely headed the march on behalf of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. The Delhi Police had stationed a substantial number of policemen outside the BJP's national headquarters in response to the massive Congress march, preventing them from entering. During this time, there were also conflicts between Congress leaders and the police.