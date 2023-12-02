Congress writes to PM Modi for implementation of Mandal Commission recommendations in Deemed varsities

New Delhi: Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementation of Mandal Commission recommendations in Deemed Universities across the country.

Tagore, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar in his letter to the Prime Minister on Friday said: "I am writing to bring to your attention a matter of great significance concerning the representation of SC/ST/OBC communities in deemed universities, specifically institutions such as VIT, Amrita, SRM, and BITS."

He said that as a concerned citizen, he would like to highlight that, as per Section 14 of the UGC (Institutions Deemed to be universities) Regulations 2019, it is mandatory for deemed universities to implement constitutionally mandated reservation policies.

"However, the attached graphic provides clear evidence that these institutions are falling short in fulfilling this obligation," he said.

He also sent attachment of a comprehensive list of Deemed universities that, as per available data, are not fully adhering to the reservation policies outlined in the UGC regulations.

He said that the list serves as a concrete reference to the extent of the issue highlighting the urgency of addressing the under representation of SC, ST, and OBC students in these esteemed institutions

"The under representation of these communities not only hampers the diversity within these institutions but also perpetuates social disparities. I kindly request your intervention to ensure that these deemed universities strictly adhere to the reservation policies, as outlined in the UGC regulations, and take corrective actions," the Congress in-charge for Goa said.

He also urged the Prime Minister to direct the concerned authorities to investigate and take necessary actions to rectify the inadequacies in the implementation of reservation policies in these institutions, as indicated in the list.

"By doing so, we can pave the way for a more equitable and just education system that truly reflects the diversity of our nation," he added.