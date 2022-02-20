Conjoined Twins Casts Vote Separately In Punjab Polls

Sohna and Mohna, conjoined twins, voted separately for the first time on Sunday in Manawal, Amritsar. They were given goggles to keep the votes secret from one other.



The official explained that it was a different situation. EC advised them to use professional filming. They're joined together, but they're two separate voters. Arrangements were made to give them goggles so that voting confidentiality could be preserved.

After obtaining their electrician diploma from Punjab State Power Corporation Limited last year, Sohna-Mohna were hired.

Meanwhile, in the year 2021, Sohan Singh and Mohan Singh, often known as Sohna-Mohna, celebrated their 18th birthdays. After the Election Commission agreed to treat them as two voters, they were handed two voter ID cards.

The conjoined twins were born on June 13, 2022, and were abandoned at a Delhi hospital by their biological parents. The twins have two hearts, two sets of arms, two sets of kidneys, and two sets of spinal cords, but only one liver, gall bladder, spleen, and one set of legs. They were eventually sent to AIIMS, where doctors opted not to separate them because doing so could have resulted in the death of one of them. They were later sent to Amritsar's Pingalwara residence.