Conspiracy of 'power' game in Delhi-Punjab like Maharashtra! Claimed Atishi

New Delhi: The unexpected significant political shift in Maharashtra has startled everyone. Sharad Pawar's nephew, Ajit Pawar, who is called the "Chanakya of politics," joined the Shinde government in Maharashtra by rebelling' on Sunday afternoon. Along with this, he also staked claim on NCP.The Aam Aadmi Party's reaction to this entire situation has finally come to the fore.In a major remark on the political game in Maharashtra, Delhi's Education Minister Atishi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting to do the same in Delhi and Punjab. The BJP is working to destroy the country's democracy.

The BJP's goal has remained to topple state governments and the personalities associated with them. The BJP's strategy has always been to crush the country's opposition parties. Since assuming power, the BJP has been dedicated to dismantling the state governments and the parties related to them.

Significantly, Sanjay Raut made a major statement at the swearing-in ceremony by tweeting on the prevailing political developments in Maharashtra. He stated that until a few days ago, the BJP intended to imprison all of the persons who are now ministers.Some individuals want Maharashtra's politics to come to an end. I have spoken to Sharad Pawar. The BJP was on the verge of imprisoning him (Ajit Pawar). That is why he has taken the oath of office.

Notably, Ajit Pawar went to the Raj Bhavan with his faction's MLAs and took his oath as Deputy Chief Minister. In addition to them, former NCP state president Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse, Hasan Mushrif, Anil Patil, Aditi Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde, Dharmarao Atram, and Sanjay Bansode have taken oaths as ministers.Today, 9 NCP leaders took the oath of office. Previously, these politicians were enraged by Sharad Pawar's involvement in the opposition gathering in Patna. He believed Sharad Pawar had made the choice to attend this meeting on his own.