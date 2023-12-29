'Conspirator becomes victim of conspiracy', Chirag Paswan on Lalan Singh's resignation

Patna: After Lalan Singh resigned from the post of JD-U national President on Friday, Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilash (LJPR) chief Chirag Paswan took a dig at him, saying the 'conspirator has himself become a victim of conspiracy'.

“A man who was breaking the house of others has become a victim of conspiracy. His previous acts have returned to him. I understand your pain Lalan Babu. Today, you have become a victim of Nitish Kumar’s ambition,” Paswan said.

“Nitish Kumar had removed many leaders from the post of national President of JD-U in the past,” Paswan added, hinting at leaders like George Fernandez, Sharad Yadav and R.C.P. Singh, who were removed in the same way as Lalan Singh in the past.

“Nitish Kumar can't see anyone flourish in the party other than himself. He feels uneasy when any other leader becomes popular in the party. The internal disputes have increased so much in JD-U that they will soon finish the party. The situation in JD-U will reach such a stage that no one will take the name of the party,” Paswan said.

Paswan also held Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh responsible for the split in Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in Bihar post the Assembly elections in 2020.