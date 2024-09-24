Constable held for misbehaving with nurse

Jajpur: A police constable was arrested on charges of misbehaving with a nurse at Dasarathapur in Jajpur district on Monday. The constable has been identified as Jitendra Kumar Biswal. He is posted at Rambag outpost. Though the incident took place on Sunday night, the matter came to light after the victim filed a complaint against the constable with the local police on Monday.

In her complaint, the victim, who works as nurse in Mangalpur community health centre (CHC), alleged that the constable had been harassing her for the last one year and was pressuring her for a relationship. As the nurse did not accept his proposal, the constable allegedly started harassing her.

“The constable has been following and harassing me for the last one year and I was silent as the accused is a policeman. He barged into my rented house on Sunday night and made advances towards me. He turned furious when I resisted his attempt and thrashed me and misbehaved with me last night. I mustered courage and decided to file a complaint against the accused,” said the victim.

Based on the complaint, Mangalpur police registered a case and started investigation. Later, the accused was arrested.Mangalpur police station IIC Chinmayee Sahu said the statement of the victim was recorded and her medical examination was conducted.