Controversial comments not new for DMK MP A Raja. Hindus are Shudras he said in 2022

Hyderabad: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja is known to make controversial remarks. In September 2022 he said, “You are a Shudra as long as you are a Hindu. You are the son of a prostitute till you remain a Shudra,” the former telecom minister during the United Progressive Alliance era had made this speech at Periyar Thidal on September 6 2022 and had gone viral.

Raja’s comment triggered a major controversy with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) magazine Organiser stating: “If you are a Hindu, means you are a Shudra and Shudra means you are a son of a prostitute.”

But he did not retract despite criticism by BJP and AIADMK he had stuck to his ‘Shudra-Hindu’ comment.