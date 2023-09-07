  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Controversial comments not new for DMK MP A Raja. Hindus are Shudras he said in 2022

Controversial comments not new for DMK MP A Raja. Hindus are Shudras he said in 2022
x
Highlights

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja is known to make controversial remarks. In September 2022 he said, “You are a Shudra as long as you are a Hindu.

Hyderabad: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja is known to make controversial remarks. In September 2022 he said, “You are a Shudra as long as you are a Hindu. You are the son of a prostitute till you remain a Shudra,” the former telecom minister during the United Progressive Alliance era had made this speech at Periyar Thidal on September 6 2022 and had gone viral.

Raja’s comment triggered a major controversy with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) magazine Organiser stating: “If you are a Hindu, means you are a Shudra and Shudra means you are a son of a prostitute.”

But he did not retract despite criticism by BJP and AIADMK he had stuck to his ‘Shudra-Hindu’ comment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X