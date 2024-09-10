Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Sexual Assault By Tamil Nadu Minister's Driver

A political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu following allegations made by a BJP leader against a state minister's driver. Selva Kumar, vice president of the BJP's industrial wing in Tamil Nadu, claimed that the driver of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh, along with his friends, sexually assaulted a college student and used a video of the incident for blackmail.



Kumar accused the state police of covering up the crime and alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin was attempting to divert public attention from the incident. The BJP leader asserted that despite the victim filing a complaint with the Police Superintendent's office, no action had been taken due to the accused's connection to the minister.

India Today TV's investigation revealed that a 17-year-old girl had indeed filed a complaint alleging gang-rape on September 3. In her initial statement, the girl claimed that the accused driver, Silambarasan, befriended her before forcing her to accompany him and his friends to various locations where the assault allegedly took place.

The victim's mother confirmed the allegations, stating that her daughter had become pregnant and that Silambarasan had bought her a tablet. However, in a subsequent interview with India Today TV, the girl contradicted her earlier statements, claiming that only Silambarasan had abused her and not a group.

Adding to the complexity, the girl clarified that Silambarasan worked as a driver for a DMK member, not for the minister as initially reported. She expressed her desire for action to be taken against Silambarasan alone.

This case has intensified political tensions in Tamil Nadu, with accusations of cover-ups and attempts to manipulate public opinion. The conflicting statements from the alleged victim have further complicated the investigation, raising questions about the true nature of the incident and the political implications surrounding it.