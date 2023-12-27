Live
Controversy Erupts Over Rs 6.25 Lakh Cost For Permanent 3D Selfie Booths Featuring PM Modi At Railway Stations
- An RTI response reveals that the railway ministry spent Rs 6.25 lakh on each permanent 3D selfie booth featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi at railway stations, triggering controversy.
- The Opposition, particularly the Congress, condemns the expenditure as a "brazen waste of taxpayers' money," citing concerns about extravagant spending on what they deem "cheap election stunts."
The disclosure from the RTI has sparked controversy, drawing criticism from the Opposition, particularly the Congress, which denounced the selfie booths as a "brazen waste of taxpayers’ money." Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, sharing the RTI reply on social media platform X, accused the Modi government of self-obsessed promotion and characterized the installation of Modi's 3D selfie points at railway stations as an extravagant use of public funds.
Kharge further alleged that the government had previously used the blood and sacrifice of the country's brave soldiers for political purposes, pointing out the installation of 822 such selfie points with prominent cut-outs of PM Modi by the armed forces.
Critiquing the BJP-led government at the center, Kharge claimed that while states awaited funds for MGNREGA and relief for drought and floods, the government was spending public money recklessly on what he deemed "cheap election stunts." The temporary and permanent selfie booths, featuring prominently in Mumbai, Nagpur, Bhusaval, Pune, and Solapur divisions under the central railways, have become a subject of controversy and political debate.