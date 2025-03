Cops gun down 16 Maoists in Sukma, 2 jawans injured

Sukma: At least 16 Maoists were killed, and two security personnel sustained injuries in a major anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, officials said. The injured jawans belonged to the District Reserve Guard, a unit of the state police, they said. The gunfight broke out at around 8 am in the forest under the Kerlapal police station area, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, inspector general of police, Bastar Range Sundarraj P told PTI.

Sundarraj said a large cache of firearms, including an AK-47 rifle, self-loading rifle (SLR), INSAS rifle, .303 rifle, a rocket launcher and barrel grenade launcher (BGL), and explosive materials were recovered from the spot. A search operation was still underway in the area, he added.

With the latest action, 132 Naxalites have been gunned down in separate encounters in the state so far this year.

Of them, 116 were eliminated in the Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.