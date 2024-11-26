Coronation of Vishvaraj as Mewar’s 77th successor starts amid questions over palace visit

Jaipur : The coronation ceremony of Nathdwara MLA Vishvaraj Singh Mewar as the 77th successor of the Mewar dynasty began on Monday at Chittorgarh Fort in Rajasthan amid uncertainty over the question whether he would defy legal notices and enter the City Palace for a ritual that has been opposed by a trust controlling the former royal property.

Vishvaraj Singh has plans to visit the palace and the Eklingji temple for a traditional “Dhuni Darshan”, but the trust managing the City Palace has denied him permission. Legal notices have also been issued, warning against unauthorised entry.

Strong security arrangements have been made in this context to prevent any flare up, police said.

Earlier, Vishvaraj Singh was given a 21-gun salute during the coronation ceremony at Chittorgarh Fort which makes him the 77th Diwan of Eklingnathji. Flowers were laid all along the way for the 77th Maharana of the Mewar dynasty.

This traditional ritual, held at Fateh Prakash Mahal in Chittorgarh Fort, has drawn dignitaries and members of various royal families from across India.

The event honors the legacy of the historic Mewar dynasty following the passing away of former MP Mahendra Singh Mewar on November 10.

Meanwhile, the Dr. Ambedkar Scheduled Caste Officers-Employees Association (AJAK) has criticised the coronation, calling it inconsistent with democratic principles.

The organisation’s president, Shriram Choudhary, argued that such feudal events, especially in government premises, undermine India’s constitutional ethos.

The association has written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, threatening protests.

The coronation took place in the backdrop of a long-standing property controversy involving the City Palace in Udaipur.

The palace, currently controlled by Mahendra Singh Mewar’s younger brother Arvind Singh Mewar, is central to the controversy.

Despite police efforts to mediate, no resolution has been reached, prompting the administration to enforce strong security measures.

District collector Arvind Poswal said that they tried to build consensus between two parties but no consensus could be built.

Randheer Singh Bhindar, former representative of the royal family, said that it has been decided that Vishvaraj singh will go to the City Palace.

Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal said the administration tried to mediate but without success.