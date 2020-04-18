Coronavirus: 20 Navy Personnel Test Positive In Mumbai

Mumbai: at least 20 personnel of the Indian Navy tested positive for Coronavirus in Mumbai, according to media reports. A significant factor is that 14 of these sailors are said to have been asymptomatic. All the Navy personnel stayed in the same residential block at INS Angre and were reportedly infected by an individual who tested positive about a week ago.

INS Angre is a naval establishment which is a shore-based logistics and support set up under the Western Naval Command. According to media reports, the Indian Navy is yet to make an official statement in the matter.

The sailors are reported to have been admitted to the Naval hospital INHS Asvini in the Colaba area of Mumbai. This is stated to be the first case of Coronavirus transmission in the Navy.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 77 new cases of Coronavirus positive on Friday. With this, the total number of cases in Mumbai, which has turned into the epicentre of the pandemic in Maharashtra, stands at 2120. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi continue to rise, causing concern. Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases (3323) in the country, with Mumbai turning out to be the epicentre.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been combating the pandemic proactively and has shifted hundreds of suspected coronavirus patients from the slums of Dharavi and Worli to facilities such as government schools, hotels and lodges. This is being done as a pre-emptive measure and also to ensure that they get prompt treatment in hygienic conditions.

167 residents of Dharavi were shifted to a municipal school from the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex on Friday. The BMC is planning to house asymptomatic positive patients at the Sports Complex, henceforth.