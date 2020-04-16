Coronavirus: 72 South Delhi Households Quarantined After Pizza Boy Tests Positive

New Delhi: Families of 72 households in an area in south Delhi have been advised by the authorities to quarantine themselves after a delivery boy from a reputed pizza chain tested positive for COVID-19, according to media reports. The delivery boy from a well-known pizza chain in Malviya Nagar tested positive on Tuesday. Swinging into action, the authorities immediately decided to quarantine 16 of his colleagues from the outlet. Officials began tracking every single house where food was delivered by the outlet in question and established a detailed map.

Authorities concluded that 72 houses had been served by outlet following which they advised members of all those households to self-quarantine themselves and follow all necessary precautionary steps. Meanwhile, the delivery boy in question has been referred to a hospital for necessary treatment. He is reported to have shown persistent symptoms of cough following which he tested positive for coronavirus. Others who had come into contact with him are under surveillance by the officials.

The restaurant from where the delivery boy took out his orders, has temporarily suspended operations, according to media reports.

Delhi has so far recorded 1578 cases of coronavirus positive with 32 deaths and 40 recoveries. The Arvind Kejriwal government has put in place an aggressive containment strategy and if the trend from Wednesday continues, the national capital will move towards flattening the curve. On Wednesday, Delhi reported 17 cases.