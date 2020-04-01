Coronavirus: Community Transmission, Know More

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has been maintaining that there is no evidence to suggest community spread or stage III transmission of Coronavirus in India as yet. India, as of now, is said to be in the second phase of the Coronavirus transmission. The effort is to check the virus at this stage so that it does not move to the community transmission stage.

What is community transmission? Stage III is the phase where the virus breaks out among people who have no idea of how they could have possibly been exposed to it. In other words, they would not have had any direct exposure to a place where there is Coronavirus or a person who has been infected with it.

At present, India is stated to be in the second stage or the phase of local transmission, which occurs due to a person getting infected by coming in contact with a Coronavirus patient. in most cases, a person who would have travelled from an affected country tends to transmit the virus, in this case the Coronavirus to his family and friends at this stage.

What is stage I?

As we have seen, the first stage is the phase in which imported cases or patients from abroad who would have been carriers of Coronavirus came into the country. In all likelihood they would have come from a country affected by Coronavirus. If they are screened, tested and quarantined as required, it becomes impossible for the virus to travel to the next stage.

Stage IV

In stage IV, The epidemic becomes uncontrollable and spreads rapidly as we have seen in the case of the Coronavirus outbreak in China.

ICMR officials maintain that sporadic cases do not reflect the nature of a true community spread, since they are not significant enough to assume that the virus is spreading rapidly. A senior ICMR official told newsmen that the government would share information in a transparent manner on the containment measures of the government and the status of the spread of the virus.