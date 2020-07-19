Coronavirus in India: Nation reported nearly 39,000 Covid-19 positive cases in 24-hours

Coronavirus in India: India's Coronavirus tally rushed to over 10.77 lakh as the country reported nearly 39,000 Covid-19 cases for the first time in a single day. India on Sunday registered a spike of 38,902 cases.

In the past 24 hours, 543 people have succumbed to the Coronavirus infection. The total Covid-19 positive cases in India now stand at 10,77,618 in which 3,73,379 are active cases.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that over 6.77 lakh patients have been recovered so far. Cumulatively, 1,37,91,869 swab samples have been tested till date, of which 3,58,127 were carried out on Saturday, the ministry said.

President of Public Health Foundation of India, Prof. K Srinath Reddy, expressed concern over the virus spreading with improved vigour, as confirmed infections and deaths crossed one million and 25,000 respectively in India earlier this week.