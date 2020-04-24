Coronavirus in Karnataka: Five In Ramanagara Prison Test Positive

Bengaluru: Five people who were among those arrested for violence against health workers in Padarayanapura of Bengaluru tested positive in their Ramanagara jail on Friday. They were lodged in the Ramanagara prison by The state government authorities.

In all, 126 people were held in connection with the violence on health workers and police personnel in Padarayanpura on Sunday. All of them were shifted to the jail at Ramanagara after being remanded to judicial custody by a court.

Health workers went to Padarayanpura in order to identify and quarantine some people who were the primary or secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients from the locality. Local residents gathered in large numbers and attacked them following which police swung into action and arrested 126 people.

During the course of screening for coronavirus they tested positive for COVID-19 and five of them were shifted to a local hospital. Two of the remand prisoners tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, while three more tested positive on Friday.

The shifting of the attackers of health workers has now acquired a political colour with former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy Gowda attacking the BJP government on the issue. The chief of Janata Dal (Secular) protested the shifting of over 100 miscreants who attacked the health workers in a locality in Bengaluru to neighbouring Ramanagara district, a green zone.

As it turns out, Ramanagaram could now turn into a red zone as the entire jail along with the prisoners inside it may have to be quarantined. The former Karnataka chief Minister claims that this is the situation that he wanted the state government to avert and a green zone is now potentially no longer one. He pointed out that he had warned of the risk the government was exposing Ramanagara residents to.

Kumara Swamy blamed the BJP government and threatened to take to the streets if the government did not shift all the prisoners from the Ramnagar jail immediately and send them to a quarantine facility. Media reports said that the prisoners were being shifted.

HD Kumaraswamy Gowda and his wife Anitha represent the Ramanagara district in the state assembly. The former chief minister is the Channapatna MLA, while his wife Anitha represents Ramanagara as its MLA.