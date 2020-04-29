Coronavirus: Maharashtra Tally Reaches 9300, Mumbai Is Still Country's Hotspot

Mumbai: Maharashtra continues to report a high count of Coronavirus positive cases with 729 new cases being reported on Tuesday. The state's COVID- 19 tally has now crossed 9300. 31 deaths were reported on Tuesday taking the death count in the state to 400. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases from Mumbai has now reached 5982. The city continues to be the country's biggest hotspot and a major source of concern for health officials and municipal authorities.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is battling COVID-19 across the city. With over 400 containment zones in the city of Mumbai where densely congested areas such as Dharavi, Worli, Prabhadevi, parts of lower Parel and other areas make it difficult for the authorities to check the spread of the virus, social distancing is a near impossibility.

In Dharavi alone, around 42 new cases of Coronavirus positive and four deaths were reported. Following the observations of the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) on the Dharavi COVID-19 situation, the BMC has now decided to acquire three more hospitals in the sprawling slum. These hospitals would be earmarked exclusively for COVID-19 patients.

The BMC has also started working at the Bandra Kurla complex (BKC) to create a 1000 bed quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients in the Dharavi area. The BMC has also acquired Family Care Hospital, Ayush Hospital and Life Care Hospital in the Dharavi area taking the total number of exclusive COVID-19 Hospitals in Dharavi to four.

Similarly, in eastern parts of Mumbai the BMC has created two exclusive COVID-19 facilities in Chembur and Vikhroli. both these hospitals will cater to large slum clusters in Mankhurd-Deonar-Govandi areas which have turned into COVID-19 hotspots.