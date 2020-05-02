Coronavirus Outbreak: Maharashtra Count Goes Past 1000 In Single Day

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Friday, reported 1008 fresh COVID-19 cases, amounting to the highest number in a single day for any state in the country. On Thursday, the state breached the 10,000 marks since the coronavirus outbreak began in March.

Mumbai continues to be the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in Maharashtra, reporting 751 cases on Friday, the highest so far. Of the 11,506 cases reported from Maharashtra, 7,812 are from Mumbai alone.

Crowded areas such as the sprawling slum of Dharavi and fishermen villages such as Worli Koliwada and Versova Koliwada have turned into major hotspots in the metropolis. In the case of Worli Koliwada, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) authorities could curb the transmission of COVID-19 to a large extent through aggressive containment strategies.

BMC now aims to replicate this strategy in Versova Koliwada. The density of population in the slums and fishermen colonies makes the local residents extremely vulnerable and poses a major challenge to health officials and BMC teams.

Meanwhile, the BMC is proposing to put up employees involved in essential services in star hotels. The Taj group of hotels had earlier offered the use of its five-star hotels to house civic employees involved in the war against Coronavirus in the city, according to media reports. Other hotels in Mumbai have also reportedly come forward offering their services to the BMC. The Corporation, on its part, has fixed Rs.2,000 per day for five-star hotels, Rs.1,500 for four-star hotels and Rs.3,000 for three-star hotels to stay at such hotels for its employees.