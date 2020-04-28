Coronavirus: Supreme Court Employee Tests Positive

New Delhi: A Supreme Court employee tested positive for COVID-19. Two registrars of the Apex Court have now been sent into self-isolation, according to media reports.

The apex court employee works with the registry section and is reported to be currently admitted to a government hospital. His family members have also been sent to a quarantine facility and authorities are tracing all the contacts of the patients.

Meanwhile the Max Healthcare hospital in the national capital has directed all its employees numbering 24,000 to undergo COVID-19 tests. The directive from the management of the hospital comes in the wake of some healthcare professionals in the hospital, testing positive. The hospital has also ordered mandatory COVID-19 testing for all patients admitted in its hospitals.

The private secretary of Southwest Delhi Magistrate Rahul Singh has tested positive and as a result, the DM was also advised self-quarantine.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi went past 3000 to a tally of 3108. However, in what is being seen as some relief no fresh death was reported from the national capital for the second successive day. 190 fresh cases were reported in the national capital on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Monday allowed plumbers, electricians and veterinarians to work. The Delhi disaster management authority (DDMA) is also said to have allowed interstate travel of health workers lab technicians and scientists. However, there were reports that in NOIDA, the local administration was allowing only such doctors and medical personnel who were connected with treatment of COVID-19 patients.