Coronavirus third wave severity will be known with symptoms, says, experts

GC Khilnani, the chairman of the PSRI Institute of Hospitals and Hospitals and the former head of the AIIMS Pulmonary Critical Care in Delhi, said that if people behave recklessly in the same way as they did after the first wave, which was the main cause of the second wave, the country will undoubtedly experience the third wave.

He also said that it will be a matter of concern as the Delta variant and other variants of the virus are not completely prevented by vaccines and this is the reason for Covid-19 spreading rapidly in various states of the country. It has been clarified that taking appropriate precautions in this regard is the only way to get protected from the virus. He also said that it is important to keep in mind that only 4 percent of the population in the country have taken two doses. He cited a CDC study in the United States that found that 5 to 10 percent of people who received the two-dose vaccine were not protected from covid-19 and in 27% of the population, they have no symptoms of infection (asymptomatic) and 64% of variants (mutants) are causing anxiety. He also said that the Lancet Journal recently clarified in a recent study, that the duration of the second dose should be reduced because the vaccine is not fully effective on some variants.

The severity of the disease in the Third Wave and its consequences depend on the impact of the new variants along with the delta that has become dangerous. There are warnings that the Delta variant is 40 to 80 percent more infectious when compared to other variants and that more deaths could occur due to the greater severity. He also said, after unlock of the second phase of lockdown, people should be careful otherwise they need to face the consequences of the third wave as delta variant or newer variants and mutants will attack and show the same symptoms. Therefore, studies around the world have shown that masks and other precautions can protect against any mutants or variants.

Currently, the number of cases in India has dropped significantly due to the strict enforcement of lockdowns and the 'containment strategy' adopted to prevent the spread of the virus. Although the vaccine remains the main weapon in the fight against the corona, at least 60 to 70 percent of the people will be protected by the code of conduct required for the control of the covid-19 until they are vaccinated.

Everyone should realize that the main reason for the intensification of the Second Wave was the complete disregard of masks, physical distance, and other precautions between October last year to March this year. The situation was overshadowed by the fact that the vast majority of people believed that Coronavirus has completely gone and thus the old story should not be repeated when the second phase is currently in decline and cases are declining.