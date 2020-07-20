Coronavirus Vaccine: Sampled 1125 people for human trials in Delhi AIIMS, results may come in 2-3 months

New Delhi: Human trial of the first coronavirus vaccine made in India is going to start in AIIMS, Delhi. A total of 1125 samples have been taken for the trial, out of which 375 healthy people will be tried in the first phase. This information was given by Delhi-based AIIMS director Randeep Guleria.

Dr Randeep Guleria said that in the first phase, vaccine trials will be done on healthy people aged 18-55 years who have no co-morbidity. At the same time, in the second phase, 750 people aged 12-56 will be tried. He told that its results can come in 2-3 months.