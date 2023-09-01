Countdown for another major launch by ISRO begins. People waiting with baited breath to witness the event

Indian Space Research Organisation is all set for another major experiment. The nation is once again waiting with bated breath to witness the launch of India’s third interplanetary mission to Sun which has been named as Aditya L1.

The countdown for the great historic event close on the heels of successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 has raised great hopes and once again prayers are on so that this mission too becomes a grand success.

The countdown for the Saturday morning launch began at 12.20 pm here on Friday.

Ahead of the crucial launch of Aditya L1 mission, aimed at studying the Sun, scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara by offering prayers at Tirumala temple on Friday

The scientists from the space agency visited Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala Hills in the morning.

They prayed for the success of the mission, which is scheduled to be launched on September 2 at 11.50 a.m. from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.





PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission:

The 23-hour 40-minute countdown leading to the launch at 11:50 Hrs. IST on September 2, 2023, has commended today at 12:10 Hrs.



Aditya L1 spacecraft is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the earth.

The first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun would be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket.

It’s a common practice for the ISRO scientists to offer prayers at the famous hill shrine ahead of major missions.

In July, they performed puja at the temple ahead of the launch of Chandrayaan-3.

The Moon mission scripted history by successfully landing on the lunar surface on August 23. India became the only country to accomplish soft landing on the Moon's South Pole.




