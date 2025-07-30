Counterfeit medicine racket busted in Paschim Vihar

New Delhi: In a late night raid, the Delhi Police and Drugs Control Department busted a counterfeit medicine racket being operated from an apartment in Paschim Vihar area, officials said.

The racket was involved in manufacturing and supplying counterfeit medicines, police sources said.

According to initial reports, fake drugs of several pharmaceutical companies were being stored in bulk and supplied to multiple states from a makeshift godown inside the residential premises, they said. A large quantity of spurious medicines has been seized, they said, adding that further investigation is underway to trace the network involved. In another report, Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a cross-border arms smuggling module and apprehended an operative working under the directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X, said the accused had retrieved a weapon consignment from near the India-Pakistan border and was en route to deliver it when a police team intercepted him.

“In a major intelligence-led operation, Counter Intelligence - #Amritsar busts a cross-border arms smuggling module and apprehends one operative working under the directions of a #Pakistan-based smuggler and recovers 5 Pistols (2 x 9MM, 2 x .30 bore, 1 x .32 bore),” Yadav said on X. “Preliminary investigation reveals links to a Pakistan-based smuggler. The arms were meant for criminals and gangsters to disturb peace and harmony in the region,” the DGP said. An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar.