Live
- India, US discuss G20 cross-border payments, global debt challenges
- Paytm Payments Services appoints S.R. Batliboi & Associates as its auditor
- Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition in Nuh, seeks detail of action
- Couple arrested for impersonating as IPS, IAS officers in Srinagar
- Senthil Balaji case: Supreme Court refers the question if police custody will only be within the first 15 days of remand to larger bench
- Vector bound infections MCC-district health dept to launch final assault
- Feather in the Cap for Manipal Institute of Technology
- Senior IAS officials lodged complaint against wife in Hyd
- Green Arecanut Imports, Nothing to worry CAMPCO Chief
- Dr. Sabarish Suresh Presents Dissertation on Post-Colonial India
Just In
Couple arrested for impersonating as IPS, IAS officers in Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested a couple for impersonating as IPS and IAS officers to dupe people.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested a couple for impersonating as IPS and IAS officers to dupe people.
“They had duped many persons of lakhs of rupees by promising jobs/transfers and other favours. Accused: Manmohan Ganjoo (fake IPS) son of late Girdhari Lal Ganjoo of Baghat, Srinagar and Ayoush Koul Ganjoo (fake IAS) his wife.
“Manmohan Ganjoo is a suspended police personnel. Laptops, mobiles containing many fake transfer and appointment orders including his own order of induction into IPS seized. Fraudulently possessed cash, jewellery and other incriminating articles also recovered from his house.
“FIR no 73/2023 u/s 170,419,420,467,468,471 of IPC registered in sadder PS. 3 victims have come forward so far & reported fraud by this couple. Public is requested not to fall prey to such fraudsters. Victims should report, if they have been duped by this 'conman-couple,” police said.