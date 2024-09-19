Court acquits man accused of pouring acid over another

New Delhi: Over four years after a man was booked for culpable homicide for pouring acid over another man, who later died during treatment, a court here has acquitted the accused, saying there were contradictory versions regarding the crime.

The court also underlined that according to the medical report, the victim did not die because of the burn injuries and the scalded area in his body was less than 9 per cent. Additional Sessions Judge Subhash Kumar Mishra was hearing the case against Golu, who was charged under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the prosecution, Golu had an altercation with the victim, following which he fished out a bottle of acid from his pocket and poured it over him, causing burn injuries on his lower body in October 2019.