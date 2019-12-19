Trending :
Court adjourns Nirbhaya killer Pawan's hearing to Jan 24

Court adjourns Nirbhaya killer Pawan
Highlights

The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on a plea of one of the Nirbhaya rape accused till January 24 as Pawan Gupta on death row...

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on a plea of one of the Nirbhaya rape accused till January 24 as Pawan Gupta on death row pleaded that he was a minor.

The matter was adjourned as the counsel for the petitioner told Justice Sarvesh Kumar Kait that he would file an additional affidavit in support of his claim but needed more time.

This was after a sessions court on Wednesday set January 7 as the next hearing of Pawan's co-accused Akshay Kumar Singh's plea.

Nirbhaya was brutally gang-raped and murdered on December 16, 2012, by five-man and a juvenile on a moving bus.

